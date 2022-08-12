Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $70,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USMV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $74.69. 3,433,219 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61.

