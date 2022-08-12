WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WalkMe Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WalkMe by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WalkMe

A number of brokerages have commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Stories

