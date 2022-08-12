Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.7 %

DIS stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

