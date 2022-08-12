Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. 734,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.