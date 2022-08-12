Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 263,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,814,598 shares.The stock last traded at $121.20 and had previously closed at $117.69.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 40,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 387,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 100,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 550,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

