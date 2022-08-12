Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,080,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,855 shares of company stock worth $8,193,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $281.92 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $286.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $238.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

