Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 2,752 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

