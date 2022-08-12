Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $69.06 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

