Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $351.68 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

