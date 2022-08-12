Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE WELL opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

