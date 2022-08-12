Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.84 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

