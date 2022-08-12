Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 3,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 439,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.