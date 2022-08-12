Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 3,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 439,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
