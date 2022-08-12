Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 3,785 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

