Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

