Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking stock opened at $2,063.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,916.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,135.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

