Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

