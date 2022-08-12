Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €447.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($510.20) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
HYQ opened at €249.20 ($254.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €207.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €288.68. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($624.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
