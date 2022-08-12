Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €447.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($510.20) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Price Performance

HYQ opened at €249.20 ($254.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €207.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €288.68. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($624.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.