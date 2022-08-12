Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €59.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($60.20) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.9 %

KGX traded up €0.40 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching €45.09 ($46.01). 318,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.45 and its 200-day moving average is €56.25. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

