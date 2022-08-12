Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 101,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.