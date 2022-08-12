Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0840 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $405,236.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

