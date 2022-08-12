WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.12

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $262.02 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,135.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000815 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00066306 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,913,584,093 coins and its circulating supply is 2,126,511,614 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

