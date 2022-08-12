WebDollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,353.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. WebDollar has a market cap of $2.30 million and $11,353.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003206 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00062214 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,563,387,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.