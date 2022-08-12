Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Trading Down 5.1%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.57. 8,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 614,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Weber Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weber Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weber by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

