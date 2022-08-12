WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.33. 993,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,643. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.