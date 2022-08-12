Wedbush Boosts Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target to $26.00

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.90. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $177,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

