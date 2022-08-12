Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crown Castle International (CCI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI):

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $213.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $195.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $185.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $201.00.

7/20/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $219.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

6/28/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $204.00.

6/23/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,414. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

