Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
