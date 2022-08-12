Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $393.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

