Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

