Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $22.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
