Wells Fargo & Company Trims Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price to $1.50

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.17.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
