Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $18.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.58.

CNK stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

