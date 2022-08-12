Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

