Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 5.2 %

WDOFF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 246,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.