Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the July 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,598. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

