Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the July 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,598. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
