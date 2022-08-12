Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 668,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of WRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,640. The company has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
