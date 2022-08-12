Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 668,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of WRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,640. The company has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $138,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

