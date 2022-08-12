Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

