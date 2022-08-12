Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.77

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.