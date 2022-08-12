Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $65.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

