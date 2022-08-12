Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 24,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

