Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.