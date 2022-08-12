Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

