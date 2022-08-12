Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

CAT opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $203.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.