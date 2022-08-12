Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,554 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,919,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,971,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,333,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

