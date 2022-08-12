Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200,539 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200,539 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

