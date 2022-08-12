Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,814 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

