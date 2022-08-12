Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) PT Lowered to $25.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.73%.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

