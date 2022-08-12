WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $51.69 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $51.69 million and approximately $720,465.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025055 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.