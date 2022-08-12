Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 5.4 %

WHLM opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Wilhelmina International

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.