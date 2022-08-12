William Blair Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

