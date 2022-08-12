WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

